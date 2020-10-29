Earnings results for Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Zendesk last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The firm earned $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Zendesk has generated ($1.19) earnings per share over the last year. Zendesk has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zendesk in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $104.06, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.06%. The high price target for ZEN is $130.00 and the low price target for ZEN is $75.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Zendesk has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $104.06, Zendesk has a forecasted downside of 0.1% from its current price of $104.12. Zendesk has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Zendesk does not currently pay a dividend. Zendesk does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Zendesk insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,276,003.00 in company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Zendesk is held by insiders. 97.39% of the stock of Zendesk is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Zendesk are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to ($0.53) per share. The P/E ratio of Zendesk is -66.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zendesk is -66.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zendesk has a P/B Ratio of 25.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

