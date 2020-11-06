Earnings results for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 14 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.77.

Zimmer Biomet last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Its revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has generated $7.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.0. Zimmer Biomet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Zimmer Biomet will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zimmer Biomet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $151.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.99%. The high price target for ZBH is $177.00 and the low price target for ZBH is $99.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 17 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Zimmer Biomet has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet has a dividend yield of 0.70%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Zimmer Biomet has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Zimmer Biomet is 12.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Zimmer Biomet will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.15% next year. This indicates that Zimmer Biomet will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

In the past three months, Zimmer Biomet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.44% of the stock of Zimmer Biomet is held by insiders. 87.17% of the stock of Zimmer Biomet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH



Earnings for Zimmer Biomet are expected to grow by 64.58% in the coming year, from $4.80 to $7.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Zimmer Biomet is 870.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Zimmer Biomet is 870.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.32. Zimmer Biomet has a PEG Ratio of 4.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Zimmer Biomet has a P/B Ratio of 2.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

