Earnings results for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. is expected* to report earnings on 10/19/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2020. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $686 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has generated $4.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 19th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.96%. The high price target for ZION is $58.00 and the low price target for ZION is $24.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 13 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.36%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Zions Bancorporation, National Association is 31.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Zions Bancorporation, National Association will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.90% next year. This indicates that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

In the past three months, Zions Bancorporation, National Association insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $557,010.00 in company stock. Only 1.81% of the stock of Zions Bancorporation, National Association is held by insiders. 86.34% of the stock of Zions Bancorporation, National Association is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION



Earnings for Zions Bancorporation, National Association are expected to grow by 39.42% in the coming year, from $2.08 to $2.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Zions Bancorporation, National Association is 12.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.76. The P/E ratio of Zions Bancorporation, National Association is 12.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.41. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a PEG Ratio of 3.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a P/B Ratio of 0.78. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

