Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Par Pacific last released its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2020. The reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.11. The company earned $515.30 million during the quarter. Par Pacific has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year.

Par Pacific does not currently pay a dividend. Par Pacific does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Par Pacific insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Par Pacific is held by insiders. 92.96% of the stock of Par Pacific is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Par Pacific are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.36) to ($0.85) per share. The P/E ratio of Par Pacific is -1.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Par Pacific is -1.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Par Pacific has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

