Earnings results for Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

Zovio Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Zovio last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93 million. Zovio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Zovio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zovio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 148.14%. The high price target for ZVO is $10.00 and the low price target for ZVO is $10.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Zovio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Zovio has a forecasted upside of 148.1% from its current price of $4.03. Zovio has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

Zovio does not currently pay a dividend. Zovio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

In the past three months, Zovio insiders have sold 704.29% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $42,600.00 in company stock and sold $342,626.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO



