Earnings results for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Zscaler last issued its quarterly earnings results on September 9th, 2020. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business earned $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year. Zscaler has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zscaler in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $133.09, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.26%. The high price target for ZS is $198.00 and the low price target for ZS is $55.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Zscaler has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $133.09, Zscaler has a forecasted downside of 12.3% from its current price of $151.68. Zscaler has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler does not currently pay a dividend. Zscaler does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

In the past three months, Zscaler insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $35,558,839.00 in company stock. Only 23.80% of the stock of Zscaler is held by insiders. 42.24% of the stock of Zscaler is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS



Earnings for Zscaler are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.56) to ($2.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Zscaler is -170.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zscaler is -170.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zscaler has a P/B Ratio of 40.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

