Earnings results for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

ZTO Express (Cayman) last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2020. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.4. ZTO Express (Cayman) has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. ZTO Express (Cayman) will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ZTO Express (Cayman) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.29%. The high price target for ZTO is $32.00 and the low price target for ZTO is $30.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ZTO Express (Cayman) has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.00, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a forecasted downside of 6.3% from its current price of $33.08. ZTO Express (Cayman) has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) does not currently pay a dividend. ZTO Express (Cayman) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

In the past three months, ZTO Express (Cayman) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 38.19% of the stock of ZTO Express (Cayman) is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for ZTO Express (Cayman) are expected to grow by 31.18% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $1.22 per share. The P/E ratio of ZTO Express (Cayman) is 33.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.66. The P/E ratio of ZTO Express (Cayman) is 33.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 20.44. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a PEG Ratio of 2.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ZTO Express (Cayman) has a P/B Ratio of 3.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

