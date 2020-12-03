Earnings results for Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

Zumiez last released its earnings data on September 10th, 2020. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.67. The business earned $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.34 million. Its revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Zumiez has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zumiez in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.69%. The high price target for ZUMZ is $40.00 and the low price target for ZUMZ is $23.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Zumiez has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.20, Zumiez has a forecasted downside of 20.7% from its current price of $38.08. Zumiez has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Zumiez does not currently pay a dividend. Zumiez does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Zumiez insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,461,875.00 in company stock. Only 23.10% of the stock of Zumiez is held by insiders. 80.45% of the stock of Zumiez is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Zumiez are expected to grow by 13.28% in the coming year, from $2.56 to $2.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Zumiez is 15.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.94. The P/E ratio of Zumiez is 15.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.36. Zumiez has a P/B Ratio of 2.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

