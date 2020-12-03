Earnings results for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Zuora last released its earnings results on September 2nd, 2020. The reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.47 million. Its revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zuora has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year. Zuora has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zuora in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.21, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.38%. The high price target for ZUO is $19.00 and the low price target for ZUO is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Zuora has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.21, Zuora has a forecasted upside of 31.4% from its current price of $11.58. Zuora has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora does not currently pay a dividend. Zuora does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

In the past three months, Zuora insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $210,444.00 in company stock. Only 26.02% of the stock of Zuora is held by insiders. 51.56% of the stock of Zuora is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO



Earnings for Zuora are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to ($0.60) per share. The P/E ratio of Zuora is -16.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zuora is -16.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zuora has a P/B Ratio of 8.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here