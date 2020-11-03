Earnings results for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.7.

Zymeworks last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. The firm earned $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Zymeworks has generated ($3.83) earnings per share over the last year. Zymeworks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zymeworks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.91, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.44%. The high price target for ZYME is $70.00 and the low price target for ZYME is $42.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Zymeworks has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.91, Zymeworks has a forecasted upside of 33.4% from its current price of $39.65. Zymeworks has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks does not currently pay a dividend. Zymeworks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

In the past three months, Zymeworks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,800,000.00 in company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of Zymeworks is held by insiders. 75.11% of the stock of Zymeworks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME



Earnings for Zymeworks are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.35) to ($4.21) per share. The P/E ratio of Zymeworks is -10.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zymeworks is -10.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zymeworks has a P/B Ratio of 6.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here