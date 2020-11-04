Earnings results for Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Zynga last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. Zynga has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year. Zynga has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zynga in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.01, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.81%. The high price target for ZNGA is $13.25 and the low price target for ZNGA is $7.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Zynga has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.01, Zynga has a forecasted upside of 15.8% from its current price of $9.51. Zynga has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga does not currently pay a dividend. Zynga does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

In the past three months, Zynga insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,545,101.00 in company stock. Only 9.40% of the stock of Zynga is held by insiders. 69.62% of the stock of Zynga is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA



Earnings for Zynga are expected to grow by 17.39% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Zynga is -317.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zynga is -317.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zynga has a PEG Ratio of 1.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Zynga has a P/B Ratio of 4.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

